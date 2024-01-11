Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (10)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

