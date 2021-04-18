Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

