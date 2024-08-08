Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1842 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 5 Thaler 1842 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4053 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3369 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
