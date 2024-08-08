Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4053 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3369 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
