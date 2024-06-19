Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1839 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1839 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2531 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search