Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1840 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Busso Peus (1)
Gorny & Mosch (2)
Grün (1)
Heritage (1)
HIRSCH (1)
Höhn (5)
Karamitsos (1)
Kroha (1)
Künker (13)
Möller (3)
Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Rauch (1)
Rhenumis (1)
SINCONA (1)
Solidus Numismatik (2)
Sonntag (1)
Teutoburger (2)
VL Nummus (1)
WAG (1)
Westfälische (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
