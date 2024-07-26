Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1840 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1840 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

