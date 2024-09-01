Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1840

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 G
Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 G
2 Thaler 1840 G
Average price 490 $
Sales
1 41
Obverse Thaler 1840 G
Reverse Thaler 1840 G
Thaler 1840 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 54
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search