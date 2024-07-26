Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1840 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1840 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1840 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1937 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 G at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1840 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search