Thaler 1840 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1937 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (26) XF (14) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

GGN (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (13)

Künker (9)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Rauch (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)