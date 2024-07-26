Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1840 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1840 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1937 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (13)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search