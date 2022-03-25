Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
