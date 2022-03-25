1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (1)