Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

