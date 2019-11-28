Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint
