Krone 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9600 $
Price in auction currency 9600 USD
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
7846 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
