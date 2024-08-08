Krone 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)