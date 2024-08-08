Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1857 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1857 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9600 $
Price in auction currency 9600 USD
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
7846 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

