Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1857

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1857 F
Reverse Krone 1857 F
Krone 1857 F
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1857 F
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1857 F
1/2 Krone 1857 F
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 14

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 F
Reverse 2 Thaler 1857 F
2 Thaler 1857 F
Average price 290 $
Sales
1 155
Obverse Thaler 1857 F
Reverse Thaler 1857 F
Thaler 1857 F
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse Thaler 1857 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1857 F Mining
Thaler 1857 F Mining
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 26

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 F Hard Work Award
Reverse 2 Thaler 1857 F Hard Work Award
2 Thaler 1857 F Hard Work Award
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 B Hard Work Award
Reverse 2 Thaler 1857 B Hard Work Award
2 Thaler 1857 B Hard Work Award
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 45

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1857 F Pattern
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1857 F Pattern
5 Pfennig 1857 F Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 1
