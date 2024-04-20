Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 "Hard Work Award" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (3)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7253 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4779 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Popular sections
