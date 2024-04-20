Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1857 F "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 "Hard Work Award" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (12)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7253 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4779 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1857 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search