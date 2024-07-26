Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1857 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1857 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1857 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the London Coin Galleries LTD auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place November 1, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Darabanth - May 8, 2021
Seller Darabanth
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F "Mining" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

