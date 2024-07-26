Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1857 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the London Coin Galleries LTD auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place November 1, 2016.
Сondition
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
