Thaler 1857 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the London Coin Galleries LTD auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place November 1, 2016.

