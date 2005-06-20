Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern 5 Pfennig 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Pattern 5 Pfennig 1857 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Pattern 5 Pfennig 1857 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 5 Pfennig 1857 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1857 F (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

