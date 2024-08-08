Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Krone 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1857 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/2 Krone 1857 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4053 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6782 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1857 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search