Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Krone 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1857 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4053 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6782 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
