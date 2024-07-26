Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.
