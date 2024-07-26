Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1857 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1857 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (17)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (6)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 F at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1857 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search