Thaler 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1857 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

