2 Thaler 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

