2 Thaler 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
