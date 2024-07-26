Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1857 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1857 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Heritage - April 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction CNG - August 16, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
