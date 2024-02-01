Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 "Hard Work Award" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5942 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3669 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1857 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
