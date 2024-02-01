Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 "Hard Work Award" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (22)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5942 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3669 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 2, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1857 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

