Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9600 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
