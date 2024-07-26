Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9600 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
