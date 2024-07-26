Thaler 1871 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (26) XF (21) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

