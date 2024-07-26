Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3123 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

