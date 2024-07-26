Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3123 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
