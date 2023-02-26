3 Pfennig 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (3)