Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1807 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1807 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 H at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 H at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

