Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1807 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
