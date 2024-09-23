Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1807

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1807 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1807 S.G.H.
Ducat 1807 S.G.H.
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1807 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1807 H
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1807 H
1/48 Thaler 1807 H
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 11

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1807 H
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1807 H
3 Pfennig 1807 H
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1807 H
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1807 H
1 Pfennig 1807 H
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 2

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. Pattern
Thaler 1807 S.G.H. Pattern
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 2
