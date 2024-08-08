Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8047 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

