Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
