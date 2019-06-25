Pattern Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)