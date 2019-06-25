Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12526 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

