Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1807 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
