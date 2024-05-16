Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1807 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search