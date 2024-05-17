Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
