Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (13)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1807 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search