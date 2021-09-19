Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

