Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search