Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1807 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1807 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1807 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1807 H at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1807 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search