Ducat 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (1)