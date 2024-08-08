Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1807 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1807 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
5913 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
4046 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1807 S.G.H. at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
