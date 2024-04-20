Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Spink - December 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - March 25, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date March 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. at auction GGN - February 22, 1992
Seller GGN
Date February 22, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

