Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1807 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1807 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
