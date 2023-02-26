Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1807 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1807 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

