1/48 Thaler 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)