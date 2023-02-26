Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1807 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1807 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
