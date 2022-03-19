5 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (3)