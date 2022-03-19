Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1866 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 5 Pfennig 1866 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

