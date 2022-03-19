Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
