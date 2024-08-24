Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1866

Golden coins

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B
1/2 Krone 1866 B
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1866 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1866 B Mining
Thaler 1866 B Mining
Average price 220 $
Sales
2 121
Obverse Thaler 1866 B
Reverse Thaler 1866 B
Thaler 1866 B
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 62
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B
1/6 Thaler 1866 B
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B
2 Neu Groschen 1866 B
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 27

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1866 B
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1866 B
5 Pfennig 1866 B
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Pfennig 1866 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1866 B
2 Pfennig 1866 B
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 7
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1866 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1866 B
1 Pfennig 1866 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 19

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 B 100 years of the Mining Academy
Reverse 2 Thaler 1866 B 100 years of the Mining Academy
2 Thaler 1866 B 100 years of the Mining Academy
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 30
