Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (14)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Zöttl (5)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1866 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search