Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Frühwald (14)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Zöttl (5)
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search