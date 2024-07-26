Thaler 1866 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (44) XF (45) VF (17) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

