Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1866 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1866 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1866 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - August 30, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
