Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search