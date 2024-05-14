Thaler 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

