Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1866 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

