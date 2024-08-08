1/2 Krone 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)