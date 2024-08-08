Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Krone 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/2 Krone 1866 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6059 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4411 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1866 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

