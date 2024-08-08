Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Krone 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1866 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6059 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4411 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
