1 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (17)