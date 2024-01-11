Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
