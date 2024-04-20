Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 "100 years of the Mining Academy" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Westfälische - September 12, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1866 "100 years of the Mining Academy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

