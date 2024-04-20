Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 "100 years of the Mining Academy" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
