2 Thaler 1866 B "100 years of the Mining Academy" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1866 "100 years of the Mining Academy" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (14) XF (13) VF (1)

