Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5120 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 340 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

