Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5120 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 340 CZK
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search