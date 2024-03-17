2 Pfennig 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1866 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5120 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)