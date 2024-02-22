Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 B at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

