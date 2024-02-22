2 Neu Groschen 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

