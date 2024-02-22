Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1866 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1866
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
