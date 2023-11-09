Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2795 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search