1 Pfennig 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2795 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (5) No grade (8)