Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1832

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1832 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1832 S
10 Thaler 1832 S
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Thaler 1832 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1832 S
5 Thaler 1832 S
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1832 S
Reverse Ducat 1832 S
Ducat 1832 S
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1832 S
Reverse Thaler 1832 S
Thaler 1832 S
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 194
Obverse Thaler 1832 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1832 S Mining
Thaler 1832 S Mining
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1832 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1832 S
1/12 Thaler 1832 S
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1832 S
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1832 S
3 Pfennig 1832 S
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1832 S
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1832 S
1 Pfennig 1832 S
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 17
