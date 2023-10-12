Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
