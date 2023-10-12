Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1832 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1832 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1832 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1832 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search