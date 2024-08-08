10 Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (2)