Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1832 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 10 Thaler 1832 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1832 S at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
26278 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

