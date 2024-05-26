Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1832 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1832 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1832 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Eretz Auctions - June 8, 2022
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

