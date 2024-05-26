Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1832 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search