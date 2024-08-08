Ducat 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) PL (2) Service NGC (2)