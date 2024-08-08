Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1832 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1832 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3034 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2501 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Leu - October 24, 2005
Seller Leu
Date October 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 S at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

