Ducat 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1832
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3034 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2501 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
