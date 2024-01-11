Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1832 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 3 Pfennig 1832 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2514 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 S at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

