Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2514 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
