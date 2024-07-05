Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3432 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (31) XF (106) VF (50) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (8) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (9)

BAC (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins of History (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (12)

Gärtner (9)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Helios (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (35)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (3)

Künker (10)

Leu (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (20)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

WAG (6)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)