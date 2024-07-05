Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1832 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1832 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3432 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (9)
  • BAC (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (12)
  • Gärtner (9)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (35)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (20)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Coins of History - February 4, 2024
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 S at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1832 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search