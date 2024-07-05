Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1832 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3432 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
