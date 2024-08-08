Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1832 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 5 Thaler 1832 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
3540 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1832 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
