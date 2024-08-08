5 Thaler 1832 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1832 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)